Auburn

• Paul Carter, 67, of Pownal, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:15 a.m.Wednesday at Applebee’s.

Lewiston

• Jacob Shoemaker, 37, of Litchfield, on a probation hold and charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence terrorizing, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at 57 Birch St.

• John Edwards, 49, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:19 p.m. Wednesday at 71 Lisbon St.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: