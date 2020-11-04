Auburn
• Paul Carter, 67, of Pownal, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:15 a.m.Wednesday at Applebee’s.
Lewiston
• Jacob Shoemaker, 37, of Litchfield, on a probation hold and charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence terrorizing, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at 57 Birch St.
• John Edwards, 49, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:19 p.m. Wednesday at 71 Lisbon St.
