|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, November 4
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|5 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Aviators, San Antonio
|10 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Alphas vs. Conquerors, San Antonio
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Los Angeles
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ball State at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN — Ohio at Central Michigan
ESPN2 — Buffalo at Northern Illinois
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Toledo
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Missouri
|8 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: LG at Doosan
|4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — Playoff: Doosan at LG
|RUGBY
|4 a.m.
FS1 — RL: Queensland vs. New South Wales, State of Origin I, North Adelaide, Australia
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Atlético Mineiro, Round of 16
|9:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa MX Final: Tijuana at Monterrey, Final 2nd Leg
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds —
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
UMF, UMA announce new nursing partnership
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Illusions and elections
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Change in Maine’s forests is topic
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen