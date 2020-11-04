(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 4
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Aviators, San Antonio

10 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Alphas vs. Conquerors, San Antonio

BOXING
8 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball State at Miami (Ohio)

ESPN — Ohio at Central Michigan

ESPN2 — Buffalo at Northern Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Bowling Green at Toledo

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Missouri

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: LG at Doosan

4:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — Playoff: Doosan at LG

RUGBY
4 a.m.

FS1 — RL: Queensland vs. New South Wales, State of Origin I, North Adelaide, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Atlético Mineiro, Round of 16

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa MX Final: Tijuana at Monterrey, Final 2nd Leg

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds —

