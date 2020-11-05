To the Editor:

This is the title of a newly released book authored by Tom Fitton, president of the non partisan organization “Judicial Watch,” whose primary mission is upholding and defending the U.S. Constitution.

Since even before Donald Trump was inaugurated as President. Senior Obama administration officials, including Barak Obama, then Secretary of State John Kerry, and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton conspired to spy on the Trump presidential campaign and attempted to destroy his presidency.

Judicial Watch, using the authority of the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filed numerous law suits against various government agencies, offices and members of the FBI and others, acquired numerous documents, phone calls, e-mails and other incriminating materials, including statements and individual’s names, to construct a gripping and detailed narrative of a nearly successful attempted coup against Trump’s presidency. This should be “required reading” for everyone who loves our Constitution, our history and our American way of life.

Richard Grover

Mason Twp.

