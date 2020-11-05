REGION — Greenwood Town Manager Kim Sparks provided selectmen a draft of an ordinance for restricting vehicle weight on posted roadways. A similar ordinance already exists, but only for posting roads during mud season, according to the minutes.

Sparks said the towns attorney revised the ordinance language so it can permit year round posting, if selectmen think it’s necessary.

Before selectmen can sign the ordinance, a public hearing would have to be held. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. following the selectboard meeting.

In other news, selectmen reviewed an annual report of Maggie’s Nature Park by Jane Chandler. Chandler monitors park and reported no issues for this year.

Sparks said as of Tuesday, Oct. 20 the town had issued 165 absentee ballots. Sparks said the ballots were processed on Thursday, Oct. 29

Newry

The town is looking to fill open spots on both the school board and select board. Selectman Jim Largess recently resigned after announcing his move to Vermont. On the school board, Bonnie Largess also stepped down as board chair, also because of a move to Vermont.

The town is also seeking to fill multiple vacancies on the planning board, both full-time and as an alternate. The fire department is also looking for more volunteers to join.

