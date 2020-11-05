NORWAY — Domino’s is hiring as it prepares to open a new shop on Main Street in Norway. It is at 66 Main Street, the location where Simply Eats was formerly located. Some staff has already been hired and are training at stores in Lewiston and Auburn. The store is still looking to hire part-time and full-time for several positions, with benefits available.

With several other new franchises opening, Norway will be one of 24 other restaurants throughout Maine. Fernando Stelser is the owner of the Norway location. He has been a franchisee for the last 11 years, but started his Domino’s career even earlier as a delivery driver.

“With many areas available Norway seems like a great fit for our company,” said Stelser in an email statement. “It’s a small town with some great people. We’re happy to be joining this wonderful community.”

Remodeling on the building started last July and Stelser said the project was done with COVID-19 health precautions in mind.

“We strive to keep our customers and employees safe and have all proper procedures trained for every employee,” he said. Customers will have a number of ways to order, including “contact-less carryout, car side delivery, a pick-up window and delivery.

“All Domino’s deliveries go as far as eight to nine minutes from the store’s location. We have already mapped out the area closely to make sure we can get to as many members of the Norway, Oxford, Paris and South Paris as possible. For those customers who live outside the delivery area we also have ‘hot spots’ set up where they can meet our drivers along the edges of the eight/nine minute mark.”

Job applicants can go to jobs.dominos.com to apply to work in the Norway store. Selser said that as long as training is being done in other towns, transportation to those locations will be provided if necessary.

“We are excited to serve the local business and be part of this wonderful community,” Selser said.

