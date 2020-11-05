A group of us recently traveled over to the Fryeburg area looking for Sandhill Cranes (photo by Justin Belson USWFS). As I’ve written before, these birds have begun breeding in Western Maine and for several years a group of ~28 gather in fresh-turned fields along the Saco River.

A dozen of us caravanned from Route 5 onto Fish Street and then turned down McNeil Road, our destination. As we drove slowly, dozens of migrating robins were in the shrubs and trees along the road. Juncos and other sparrows skittered back and forth in front of us as we creeped along looking for the cranes. A couple of dozen Yellow-rumped Warblers followed beside us like leaves being blown from one bush to the next. At the first plowed field, we saw the cranes about 200 yards away. With spotting scopes and binoculars, we got good looks at them as they moved along probing the dirt for plant matter, seeds and unseen vertebrates. The crimson patch on their heads was clearly visible. The wind ruffled the feathers on their stocky gray bodies. Some had a buff-colored wash. There were always at least two birds with heads up looking for danger.

We’d stopped in front of a house, and the owner came out to tell us how much he enjoyed watching the cranes at this time of the year. He also seemed to like watching the crane watchers. I’m guessing residents of McNeil Road don’t see too much traffic, and we were as novel as the cranes.

After about 20 minutes, two cranes took to the air with three running strides. With strong slow strokes of their six and a half foot wings, they rose. As they circled back over the flock, the others joined after a running take-off. Mesmerized, we watched them rise gracefully. As they turned our way, we could hear their rattling calls to each other. They rose up and over the tree line. We watched them fly in a wide arc back over McNeil Road. We jumped in our cars and searched and searched other fields, but they had disappeared.

There were plenty of corn fields yet to be harvested. So, if the snows hold off, there will be plenty of food which could hold the cranes here longer. If you get a chance, I would encourage you to go check out these unique birds. It is well worth the trip.

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME. To learn more visit www.mahoosuc.org. To contact James, send your emails to [email protected]

filed under: