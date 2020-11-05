LEWISTON – Brenda L. Woods, 67, passed away peacefully at Central Maine Medical Center surrounded by precious, caring nursing staff on November 1, 2020. She was born in Lewiston on October 7, 1953, to Lorin H. Woods and Marilyn I. Nason Woods. She graduated from Oxford Hills High School in 1973. She spent most of her working career as a live-in caretaker for numerous families caring for their ailing parents. She touched the hearts of many by her simple gestures of kindness. She was a member of the United Methodist church in South Paris and First Baptist Church on Paris Hill. She was involved with many organizations, clubs, and projects, to name a few, square dancing, project graduation, Daughters of Union Veterans, senior citizen group, and most recently participated in activities at Clover Manor in Auburn. Preceding her in death are her mother, Marilyn, in March 1996 and her father, Lorin, in October 2012. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn and husband, James Libby.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donation checks can be made to: “Oxford Hills Project Graduation” In Memory

of Brenda.

Mail to: Brenda Moore

443 Rabbit Valley Rd.

Oxford, ME 04270