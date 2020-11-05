BRUNSWICK – Lisa L. Lauzier, 51, of Lisbon, passed away at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Lisa passed on November 2, 2020, with family and friends by her side after a long battle with ALS.

Lisa was born on August 27, 1969, in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of Paul Lauzier and Jeannine Reny.

Lisa enjoyed watching her two sons play sports and spending time with family and friends. Lisa worked at Key Bank for 15 years until her illness.

Lisa was predeceased by her mother, sister, Tina, and nephew, Scotty.

Lisa is survived by her father, Paul Lauzier, her partner, Jeff Buiniskas of 28 years and her two sons, Noah, and Lucas Buiniskas; a sister, Laurie Ward and her partner Krista Allen, a brother, Scott Lauzier; two stepdaughters, Ashley and Jessica Buiniskas. Also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank Frank and Mabel Buiniskas, Krista Allen, Kim Baldiga, Nicole Clark, Lynn Dumont, Pam Schafer, Jody Douglas, and Rose Freve for all their support. We would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses that took care of Lisa all these years, and the ICU nurses that took care of Lisa in her final days.

A memorial will be held at a later date.