GREENE/RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Patricia Hutchinson Jacobs, 88, of Greene, Main and Riverview Fla. passed away on Nov. 2, 2020 from pancreatic cancer and Alzheimers. She was born in Canton on Feb. 19, 1932 to Gerald and Margaret Hutchinson.In 1956 she married George L Jacobs of Dixfield. Together they raised three children.Mom spent her years as a primary grade teacher starting in Millinocket then the Lewiston/ Auburn area and finishing her career at Greene Central School. Teaching was her forte. There were so many loving memories for her with her teaching family and her “kiddos” as she lovingly called all of her students. Early years would find mom working on many committees. She participated in the P.T.A., church, the Greene Grange variety shows, craft fairs, garage sales and many other social activities.During the summer months she and Dad would take us kids all over creation travelling to many wonderful places. Following her retirement they enjoyed going to Alaska and Africa, trips she loved reliving over and over. Later she returned to Africa and also Costa Rica. Mom had a heart of gold and a soul that touched everyone who knew her. She will be incredibly missed by so many.She is survived by a son George Jacobs and Robin Bachant of Massachusetts, a daughter Sonja Bussiere and husband Maurice of Florida and son Gerald Jacobs of Tennessee; grandchildren Derek Doyon, Charles Earle, Jeremy Daigle, Lisa Wright, Zachary, Taylor and Madison Jacobs, George and Sarah Jacobs, Andre and Kristin Bussiere, Rebecca Tower and Dalia Robertson.She was preceded by her husband George and brothers Kenneth and Conrad Hutchinson. Due to COVID there will be a celebration of life announced in the spring.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the wildlife center she spent her last year’s working at:Nature WorldWildlife Rescue7369 A Finale Pt. Homosassa, FL 34428