REGION — Through November, the Bethel Outing Club will be holding an ongoing virtual ski sale through Facebook and Instagram.

President Jim Lepich said the sale could extend into December depending on response rates.

People who have gear to sell can post them on the BOC Facebook page. Lepich said since the sale is a fundraiser, he hopes sellers will donate a chunk of their profit to BOC, but noted that it is not required.

The link to the event is https://www.facebook.com/groups/boc2020skisale.

For people who do not have Facebook or Instagram but want to browse for items can either check with someone who does have one of the platforms or contact the BOC directly by going to their website bethelouting.org, emailing Lepich at [email protected] or emailing Bookkeeper Julia Reuter at [email protected]

The sale is the BOC’s biggest fundraising effort of the year.

“We are hoping that we can get equipment into the hands of those local children and families who need it as our primary goal this year,” Lepich said. “The BOC had such a great season last year that we are intent on extending it again this year and ongoing.”

Last year the club had about 50 children on skis and also had a strong turnout at the Bill Koch Festival.

Although COVID-19 has complicated plans for the upcoming winter months this year, Lepich said the club is aiming to have cross country skiing available for children and their families again.

BOC Activities Director Sarah Southam has been taking youth and their families on weekly outing adventures all summer and into the fall and Lepich hopes this continues into the winter.

BOC has been encouraging people in the community outdoors since it was founded nearly 40 years ago. Today, it still stands by its mission of “providing affordable access for all to cross-country skiing and people-powered sports such as hiking, cycling, running, paddling, swimming, and roller skiing.”

