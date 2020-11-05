REGION — Tuesday, Superintendent Dave Murphy announced that all SAD 44 schools will be transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the week after he was notified by the Maine Center for Disease Control of a potential COVID-19 case in one of the schools.

This is all the available information at press time.

 

 

