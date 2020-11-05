DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have names in your Rolodex of people who wax cars in Oxford or Franklin counties that don’t need the vehicle for the whole day?

Thank you for helping so many people in Sun Spots Land. — No name, no town

ANSWER: It is pretty nice to have a shiny vehicle and protect the paint job. I have Haggan Auto Detailing in Farmington at 144 Wilton Road. Contact them at 778-9555 or make an appointment through their website at hagganautodetailing.com. You’ll want to inquire about their policies regarding scheduling.

Androscoggin County has a few more if you can travel a bit farther. I have heard good things about F6 Detailing (240-8720) and Davis Detailing (353-9894).

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You are the bright spot in so many people’s day.

I am looking for opportunities to volunteer during this pandemic that are relatively safe and within the Lewiston-Auburn and surrounding communities. I am frustrated by not being able to help as I have in the past and want to see what I can do. — No name, no town

ANSWER: The Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store just requested volunteers in the Oct. 29 Sun Spots. For more information, contact Kathy Baillargeon, manager of volunteer resources, at 777-7740, ext. 1286, or via email at [email protected]. The website: androscoggin.org/hospicethriftstore.

To all those in Sun Spots Land, please write in if you are affiliated with a nonprofit that needs volunteers.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Woman’s Literary Union will hold a Craft Fest Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St. in Auburn. We will sell craft supplies, tons of fabric, sewing notions and more.

In the library, tables will be filled with jewelry and American Girl doll clothes. The hallway will have Boyd Bears, Christmas decorations and raffle prizes. In the dining room we will sell Japanese treasures, knit and stitch, and baked goods.

Only 50 people at a time will be in the mansion. Masks must be worn, and for contact tracing purposes, names and phone numbers will be recorded.

The Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization. For more information check womansliteraryunion.org or call me at 795-6134 or email [email protected]. – Kathy, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A million thank you’s from the Excelsior Grange No. 5 and the Poland Busy Bees! This was the best turnout ever for the drive-thru supper. We served over 100 people and learned a lot. Some things we did right and some things we didn’t. It was a learning experience for all of us.

One thing was for sure; people are social animals and need each other! COVID-19 has been a very wet blanket. We all hope the situation will be better in the new year. Sun Spots is a very bright spot for Sun readers. Keep up the good work. — Barbara, Poland

ANSWER: I’m so happy that your supper was a success and thank you for your kind words. I always need shoring up, especially these days, and welcome your feedback and comments.

