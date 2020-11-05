RUMFORD — A local man accused of stealing a car here Saturday was arrested Monday in North Carolina after a 9-mile police chase that topped 130 mph and ended in a crash.

Garrison S.M. Hebert, 23, is being held in the Union County Jail in Monroe, North Carolina, Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said Thursday. The charges there include fugitive from justice, assault with a deadly weapon of a government employee, reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 35 mph, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of marijuana and motor vehicle theft.

Hebert is being held on a $95,000 bond pending court proceedings in North Carolina and extradition to Maine, where he will face additional charges of felony robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, Milligan said.

Early on Saturday, Rumford police investigated a report of a robbery and the theft of a 2014 Chevy Cruise from a resident’s place of employment on The Island business district, the chief said. They learned Hebert reportedly assaulted someone he knew, stole the vehicle keys and took off. The person was treated at Rumford Hospital for an injury.

The Oxford County Regional Communications Center in Paris issued a nationwide alert for Hebert that included Rumford police had an arrest warrant for him and would seek his extradition to Maine, Milligan said.

On Tuesday, police received information from the Marshville Police Department in North Carolina that they tried to stop Hebert for speeding, resulting in a 9-mile chase with speeds topping 130 mph, Milligan said. Marshville police Sgt. Tom McClellan advised that Hebert crashed into trees on a dead-end road and fled the vehicle. He was apprehended by officers, Milligan said McClellan told him.

Milligan said he understood that Hebert was driving the stolen Chevy Cruise at the time.

