Field Hockey

Telstar took 3 shots at goal and one penalty corner in a 4-0 loss to Mt. Valley. Keeper EB Hoff had 13 saves in the cage. The defense held Mt. Valley to only 5 corners with clearing plays being led by Maddie Buck, Julia Head & Shelby Thorman. Offense had drives to the cage led by Brooklyn Kimball, Natasha Mason & Leah Kimball. Keeping midfield play even was Addie Charette, Nicole Cox, Maya Taylor & Megan Cox. Extra support came from Kyra Rose-Espinoza and Cadence Hatch. – Coach Gail Wight

Football

The Telstar High School Football Team traveled to Dirigo for a Friday Night 7 on 7 touch football game. The Rebels started out slow with a first score in the second quarter with Will Doyle throwing a touchdown pass to Bodie Leach for the first score. Evan Leach kicked the extra point. Will tossed another TD pass to Kimball Coolidge and Evan Leach kicked another extra point for a 14-0 lead at half time. Davin Mason settled into the 7 on 7 groove in the 3rd quarter throwing a TD pass to Teddy Doyle and Evan Leach kicking a 3rd extra point for a 21-0 lead. In the 4th quarter, Davin threw a TD pass to Myles Lilly and Evan Leach kicked his 4th extra point for a 28-0 lead. Dirigo got a TD late in the 4th quarter for a 28-8 score. Will Doyle and Bodie Leach had interceptions for the Telstar Rebels. Great Job team!

