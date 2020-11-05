REGION — Absentee ballots were up in almost all area towns, but those wishing to vote in-person did so Tuesday afternoon. Below are results that came in by press time:

Albany: President: Donald Trump (159), Joe Biden (152), Jo Jorgensen (12), Other (10). U.S. Senate: Susan Collins (184), Sara Gideon (116), Lisa Savage (21). U.S. Congress: Jared Golden (179) Crafts (147). State Representative: Fran Head (185), Savannah Sessions (145). State Senate: Lisa Keim (171), Gabe Perkins (154). County Commissioner: Steve Merrill (243).

Bethel: President: Biden (1006), Trump (749), Jorgensen (54), Other (21). U.S. Senate: Collins (908), Gideon (815), Savage (83). U.S. Congress: Golden (1134), Crafts (679). State Representative: Head (880) Sessions (924). State Senate: Keim (913) Perkins (879). County Commissioner: Cole (1163), Duguay (439).

Greenwood: President: Biden (278), Trump (242), Jorgensen (10), Other (3). U.S. Senate: Collins (281), Gideon (215) Savage (25). U.S. Congress: Golden (295), Crafts (232). State Representative: Head (272) Sessions (250). State Senate: Keim (279) Perkins (242). County Commissioner: Merrill (404).

Gilead: President: Trump (66), Biden (48), Jorgensen (5), other (4). U.S. Senate: Collins (71), Gideon (44), Savage (7). U.S. Congress: Crafts (62), Golden (59). State Representative: Head (82) Sessions (37). State Senate: Keim (79) Perkins (42). County Commissioner: Cole (82), Duguay (25).

Newry: President: Biden (163), Trump (119), Jorgensen (4), Other (3). U.S. Senate: Gideon (137), Collins (136), Savage (14). U.S. Congress: Golden (165), Crafts (122). State Representative: Sessions (165), Head (121). State Senate: Perkins (144), Keim (142). County Commissioner: Cole (151), Duguay (119).

Waterford: President: Trump (557), Biden (452), Jorgensen (20), Other (9). U.S. Senate: Collins (618), Gideon (367), Savage (35). U.S. Congress: Golden (548), Crafts (484). State Representative: H. Sawin Millett (648), Kenneth Morse (374). State Senate: Keim (625), Perkins (372).

West Paris: President: Trump (552), Biden (372), Jorgensen (22), Other (11). U.S. Senate: Collins (594), Gideon (287), Savage (48). U.S. Congress: Crafts (484), Golden (461). State Senate: Keim (620), Perkins (311). Liquor Article 1: Yes (681), No (254). Liquor Article 2: Yes (589), No (333). Marijuana Ordinances ( 8 total, 4 adult-use marijuana, 4 medical marijuana): All ordinances were approved.

Woodstock: President: Trump (531), Biden (363), Jorgensen (30), Other (13). U.S. Senate: Collins (593), Gideon (300), Savage (33). U.S. Congress: Crafts (478), Golden (449). State Representative: Josanne Dolloff (549) John Patrick (337). State Senate: Keim (594) Perkins (306). County Commissioner: Cole (50), Duguay (33). Marijuana Moratorium: Yes (437) No (388).

