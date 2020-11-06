DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the Oct. 27 Sun Spots, I have two ceramic Christmas trees. One is a smaller tree with lights attached. The other is a larger one with three tiers and you would need to install the lights. I would be willing to sell them at a fair price. Please leave a message with your phone number at 795-6767 and we will return your call with more information. — Andy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In answer to the person looking for someone to do landscaping in the Oct. 27 Sun Spots, Fresh Start Landscape from Auburn does great work. Matt is fair and a hard worker. You can contact them at 577-4130. — No name, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the request for help with yardwork, call Paul’s Yard Works in Litchfield at 462-5277. They do top-notch work at reasonable costs. One could not do better, provided the person lives within his work range. He is very professional, prompt and does excellent work.

I’m always mystified when requests like this are made with contact information. It sure makes a lot of extra work for you and takes up a lot more of your column space. — Cal, no town

ANSWER: Thanks for the tip, Cal. And in regard to your final comment, publishing these requests does help other readers so I’m not just answering a question for one person. Sun Spots is about sharing all types of information and building connections. I realize that not every question and column is going to interest or help everyone though.

Furthermore, I do not answer requests and questions individually with personal emails or phone calls. If someone writes to Sun Spots, they need to expect that both their question and answer will be published in the paper. I only contact people if I need clarification. I hope this explanation helps.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for someone who can create a family ancestry tree. I have all the information, but not the ability to put it together. I am just looking to have a simple graphic made with the traditional boxes for names and the lines connecting them. I started working on it myself but it’s more than I can manage on my own.

Someone who has computer skills and experience working with this type of information would be so helpful to me. If someone in Sun Spots Land is willing to share their talents putting this together for me, I would appreciate it so much. Please call me at 743-6919 or email me at [email protected]

Thank you, Sun Spots, for your positive column answering so many questions. — No name, Paris

ANSWER: I originally posted this on Sept. 14, but this reader hasn’t found someone to help yet with this project. Please share your expertise!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thanks to Sun Spots for helping to make our document shredding event a success! We asked people how they heard of our event and it was 99% from Sun Spots. You are read by so many people. People were happy they could be sure their documents were safely shredded and help nonprofits in the community.

We will be having an event in the spring and will send you the date. Thank you! — Celeste, Lewiston-Auburn Rotary

