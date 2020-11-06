FARMINGTON — The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department received an overwhelming response for its new take on the classic trunk-or-treat. At a time where typical Halloween events might not be possible, the Recreation Department decided to get creative and provide an event where children can still enjoy the holiday safely. The Drive-Through Spooktacular took place on Friday, October 30th from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. where nearly 180 children received candy after their families drove through the Community Center parking lot lined with decorated vehicles. There was a total of 18 local businesses competing for the glory of being voted the best design and winning one of the coveted Spooktacular trophies. Goody bags of candy were very graciously donated by Walmart and the United Way.

As families entered the Community Center parking lot, they were first greeted by 3D Games’ Pikachu mascot to go along with their ghostly trunk. Across from them was The Downtown Press Café’s panini press which was the full size of the trunk and was pressing a decorated sandwich that looked good enough to eat. Next was Salon West’s monster car that looked very hungry, especially because it was looking right at The Downtown Press Café’s panini. The next trunk was decorated by the Swept Clean Chimney Sweeps who appropriately decorated their trunk as a fireplace and chimney, and they were dressed for the job. The Orange Cat Café’s trunk correctly foretold the participants future by predicting that they will eat at their establishment soon. The next stop was at Hannaford’s trunk where viewers were drawn into their beautiful combination of Fall and Halloween decorations. Home Auto Group came next and their cast of ghosts and skeletons seemed to be carving up a human sized pumpkin. The serenading of Minikins then drew the attention of participants so another fortune could be told. This time the fortune predicted that participants would make sure to vote for Minikins to win the competition. Was their prediction correct? They then spent some time at E.L. Vining’s graveyard themed trunk, which seemed fitting the day before All Hallows’ Eve. Java Joe’s caffeine then woke us from the dead to explore their haunted house themed trunk. Kyes Insurance brought protection from all the ghouls and ghosts with a Ghostbusters themed car decked out and ready if needed. Robin’s Flower Pot then gave them a look into what a Fairy’s Forest might look like in the Fall. The Town of Farmington added their own trunk to the festivities themed as Stranger Things. Wicked Good Candy Company switched things up a bit and had them take a ride under the sea with an ocean themed trunk. Hight Chevrolet caught viewers by surprise with their ghoulish design fully equipped with an ejecting goblin coming through the curtain. The Roost then took them to the farm to see the chicks and chickens while Franklin Savings Bank introduced them to Goldie Locks and the Three Bears. The Franklin County Children’s Task Force showed off their collection of stuffed animals and Reny’s danced through their spooky adventure design to end the parade of trunks. To finish everything off, our very own Supergirl (Jennifer Savage) passed out bags of pre-packaged, contact-free candy to children using a fishing net.

Without our wonderful staff and the fantastic support from local businesses, this event would not have been possible. The Recreation Department would like to sincerely thank all who participated, as well as congratulate the top 3 trunk designs receiving the most votes via the Farmington Recreation Department Facebook page. The winners of the Farmington Recreation Drive-Through Spooktacular were Minikins in 1st place, Kyes Insurance in 2nd place and Salon West in 3rd place. They hope to continue their success next year but are welcoming challengers as the Recreation Department looks to make the event bigger and better in the coming years!

filed under: