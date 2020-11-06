• Philip J. Brown, 37, of 29 McKay Road, Norway, on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, 9:44 p.m. Thursday by Norway Police Department.

• Ralph G. Buck, 42, of 137 Knox St., Rumford, on a probation violation, 11:43 a.m. Tuesday by Mexico Police Department.

• Lynze C. Cooper, 31, of 191 Main St., Paris, on charges of violating condition of release and possession of scheduled drug, 10:24 p.m. Monday at Paris Inn, South Paris, by Maine State Police.

• Larry P. Cunningham, 35, of 206 Main St., Norway, on a probation violation, 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in Paris by Probation and Parole.

• Dana V. Ingerson Jr., 34, of 158 Hatch Road, Auburn, on a probation violation, 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in Woodstock by Maine State Police.

• Shaquielle J. Pike, 22, of 113 Cheryl Lane, Oxford, on three charges of failing to appear as subpoenaed and failure to appear in court on criminal summons, 3:45 p.m. Monday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Wilfred F Pulk, 51, of 19 Rose Hill Road, West Paris, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:17 a.m. Thursday in West Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Shawn F. Smith, 49, of 349 Herrick Valley Road, Poland, on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 12:02 a.m. Wednesday on King Street in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Jason S. York, 39, of 291 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 10:02 p.m. Monday by Maine State Police.

• Eric R. Zitoli, 35, of 157 East Andover Road, Andover, on charges of failing to stop for an officer, operating after suspension, criminal mischief, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, violation of condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 1:39 p.m. Tuesday by Maine State Police.

