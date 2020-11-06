Photo Album: Garden cleanup at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village
Thirty-two different herbs are grown in the garden at Shaker Village in New Gloucester. The plan is to grow 36 types of herbs next year, garden coordinator Signe Lynch said Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Roben Campbell and her husband, David Fay, of Georgetown pull up landscape cloth while working at Herb Garden Cleanup Day at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester on Friday.
David Fay and his wife, Roben Campbell, of Georgetown work on Herb Garden Cleanup Day at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester on Friday.
A sign informs volunteers at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester of garden chores that need to be done. The village has been short of volunteers this year because of COVID-19, so work is a little behind schedule.
Signe Lynch, left, and Allie Armstrong work during Herb Garden Cleanup Day at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester on Friday.
Allie Armstrong works during Herb Garden Cleanup Day at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester on Friday.
Signe Lynch, left, and Allie Armstrong work during Herb Garden Cleanup Day at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester on Friday.