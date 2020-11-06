Scott Marchildon of Bowdoinham walks past his overturned SUV on Route 122 near the Poland line in Auburn on Friday as tow truck operators confer. According to an Auburn police officer at the scene, Marchildon swerved to avoid an animal and his SUV hit a utility pole and rolled down an embankment about 50 feet. The road was closed most of the afternoon. It was unclear if Central Maine Power would replace the pole overnight or early Saturday. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A tow truck operator stretches a cable to reach an SUV that went off Route 122 in Auburn near the Poland line Friday afternoon. An Auburn police officer said Scott Marchildon of Bowdoinham swerved to avoid hitting an animal in the road, and the vehicle snapped a utility pole and rolled 50 feet down the embankment. The road was closed for several hours. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo