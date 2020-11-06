DIXFIELD — Kailey Hackett scored the game-winning goal with 5:13 remaining to send Dirigo to a 2-1 win over rival Mountain Valley in field hockey action on Thursday.

It was the second goal of the game for Hackett, who scored late in the first quarter to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Rylee Sevigny pulled the Falcons even with their lone goal with 8:04 to go in the fourth quarter.

OXFORD HILLS 2, LEWISTON 1: Freshman Brynn Bean scored her first varsity goal and it proved to be the difference as the Vikings defeated the Blue Devils in a KVAC tilt.

Molly Littlefield scored the other key goal for Oxford Hills. Gabby Wight picked up the win in the cage for the Vikings.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: