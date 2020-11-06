NEW SHARON:— Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring a Pond Building and Maintenance Workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Masonic Hall – 48 Mercer Rd, Rte 2 in New Sharon. This class will allow anyone needing contractor re-certification credits to extend their license for three years.

This is a workshop to help with planning, designing and construction of a pond with a heavy emphasis on maintaining an existing pond and its health. The workshop will cover topics such as pond design, constructions, maintenance, location, sizing, troubleshooting, best management practices, pond chemistry, pond and riparian habitat features and fish stocking. A DEP permitting professional will discuss when and where permits are needed.

Instructors for the workshop are Candi Gilpatric, Natural Resources Conservation Service engineer; Bobby van Riper, retired IF&W fisheries biologist; and Cameron Dufour, DEP Environmental Specialist.

To register for the Pond Construction Workshop, please give your complete contact information and return it with payment to FCSWCD by Nov. 30 for discount: FCSWCD, 107 Park St., Farmington, ME 04938. For questions contact: Rosetta White at 207-778-4279. Registration is $55 with $10 off for early registrations. Add $15 for your own copy of the Erosion Control field guide. Registration is at 8 a.m., please bring your own coffee/beverage. A 48 hour notice of cancellation is required to get a 50% refund on any class/workshop. No refunds for a no show. Each participant will leave with their own “Ponds – Planning, Design, Construction” handbook plus new knowledge about ponds. Re-certification credits are available. All programs are provided on a non-discriminating basis.

filed under: