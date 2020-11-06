Friday, November 6

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN – Miami at North Carolina State

9 p.m.

CBSSN – San Jose State at San Diego State

9:45 p.m.

FS1 – Brigham Young at Boise State

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

ACCN – ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.

4 p.m.

ACCN – ACC Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN – Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN – South Carolina at Tennessee

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

10 a.m.

GOLF – LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 – American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 – NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

NBCSN – Breeders’ Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

SWIMMING

10 a.m.

CBSSN – ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS – Paris-ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals

5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS – Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1 —

