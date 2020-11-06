Friday, November 6
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN – Miami at North Carolina State
9 p.m.
CBSSN – San Jose State at San Diego State
9:45 p.m.
FS1 – Brigham Young at Boise State
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
ACCN – ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
4 p.m.
ACCN – ACC Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN – Duke at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN – South Carolina at Tennessee
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
10 a.m.
GOLF – LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 – American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 – NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
NBCSN – Breeders’ Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
CBSSN – ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS – Paris-ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals
5:45 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS – Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1 —
