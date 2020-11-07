100 Years Ago: 1920

Carl Prince and son, Donald, of Turner, have raised over two thousand bushels potatoes this season.

50 Years Ago: 1970

(From a photo caption) 11-year-old John Capen, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Capen of 4 Poliquin Ave. Auburn proudly displays his first deer, a 116 pound, two point buck, which he bagged at Danville this week. Young John, a student at Fairview School, was hunting with his father.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Vivian Wixom of Topsham is Artist of the Month at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Her works will be showing through November. Wixom considers herself a self-taught artist, having developed her own style. She first started painting at the age of 9 and studied basics under Helen Varney, including a course in drafting. She paints realism in oils and watercolors. Living along the Maine coast gives her various choices of subjects, from lighthouses and mountains to old farms, harbors and the sea. A Maine native, she has painted throughout the United States while her husband was in the military. Her work has been shown on the West Coast and also at the “Old Island Days” in Key West, Fla.



