MONDAY, Nov. 9

AUBURN — City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall. The council is continuing its City Charter review process.

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

TUESDAY, Nov. 10

LEWISTON — City Council special meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 11

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Veteran’s Day. City government offices closed.

AUBURN — Parks & Recreation advisory board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

