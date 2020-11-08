MONDAY, Nov. 9
AUBURN — City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall. The council is continuing its City Charter review process.
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
TUESDAY, Nov. 10
LEWISTON — City Council special meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 11
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Veteran’s Day. City government offices closed.
AUBURN — Parks & Recreation advisory board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
