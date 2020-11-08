SHELBURNE, N.H. — Mahoosuc Land Trust (MLT) has received a $200,000 grant for the Shelburne Riverlands Project from the Randolph Area Conservation Opportunity Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The Shelburne Riverlands project is an effort to permanently protect a series of islands and mainland parcels totaling 853 acres located along an 8.7-mile stretch of the Androscoggin River in Shelburne.

The project includes silver maple floodplain forests braided with oxbow and flood channel wetlands and interspersed grasslands along 18 miles of protected river and stream shoreline. The natural communities host wildlife species of conservation concern and connect hundreds of thousands of acres of intact forests across the Androscoggin.

The Riverlands will be owned by Mahoosuc Land Trust and will provide public access and new trail opportunities that will connect to the existing Shelburne Trails system. This grant, along with numerous contributions from individuals and other funders, will be used by MLT to acquire and steward the property for future generations.

More information and a video of the project is available at www.mahoosuc.org. To contribute to the fund, visit give.nhcf.org/RandolphOpportunityFund.

Mahoosuc Land Trust operates in western Maine and northern New Hampshire and has protected 8,600 acres of land, including First Mountain and Crow Mountain Farm in Shelburne.