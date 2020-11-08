If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
We only had a few correct answers for last week’s mystery photo of a Halloween display in front of the tasting room at Wallingford’s Fruit House on Perkins Ridge Road in Auburn. Our winner, Mark Chretien, had just visited the tasting room a week earlier and recognized the photo instantly. He was chosen in a random drawing to receive a $20 Hannaford gift coupon.
