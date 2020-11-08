If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

Mystery photo for Nov. 8, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mystery Photo for Nov. 1, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

We only had a few correct answers for last week’s mystery photo of a Halloween display in front of the tasting room at Wallingford’s Fruit House on Perkins Ridge Road in Auburn. Our winner, Mark Chretien, had just visited the tasting room a week earlier and recognized the photo instantly. He was chosen in a random drawing to receive a $20 Hannaford gift coupon.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
mystery photo
Related Stories
Latest Articles