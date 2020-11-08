Sunday, November 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China
FISHING
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Indianapolis
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Buffalo
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Dallas
8:20 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:15 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City
3:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC
TENNIS
6:15 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

Early Monday

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

