A Nicols Brothers logging forwarder unloads logs destined to become 2x4s in the forest in Oquossoc on Thursday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Jo-Anne Tapley from Mexico, poses for a photo for her daughter Cheryl Morin at the Coos Canyon rest area in Byron on Thursday afternoon. Both women were wearing masks in the remote location in accordance with Maines new mandate that dictates that everyone wear face cover is in public, even when able to maintain social distancing. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A tow truck operator stretches a cable as he heads down a steep embankment to hook onto a SUV on November 6, 2o2o on Route 122 in Auburn near the Poland line just past the former SPCA. According to an Auburn Police Officer on the scene, Scott Marchildon, of Bowdoinham, swerved to avoid an animal in the road and hit a utility pole before rolling down the embankment about 50 feet where he was lucky to walk away unscathed. The road was closed for several hours but one lane was eventually opened but it was unclear if Central Maine Power would be replacing the broken pole overnight or first thing in the morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Indiana Roddy, right, walks through the leaves at Russell Park Manor in Lewiston after visiting her great grandmother with her grandparents, Jason, and Suzanne Campbell, on November 6, 2020.. Jason said his mother tested negative for COVID-19 when she came to the Lewiston facility last Friday from Farmington but has been diagnosed with it since. “We can’t go inside but visiting through the window is better than nothing,” he said as they headed to their car after the brief visit. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Bates College students, from left, Lilah Lesniak, Zoe Gallate and Claudio Jimenez, react as vehicle horn blasts while passing several dozen students and local residents lining both sides of Lisbon Street in Lewiston the day after the presidential election.  Many of the local protesters have been doing this for the past four years and were joined by many others over the past few weeks leading up to the election. Most were worried President Donald Trump will not allow all the votes cast Tuesday to be counted and “steal the election,” according to several in the group. Visit sunjournal.com to watch a video from the protest. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Brandon Caron, left, of Standish and Joseph Pearson of Buxton, foreground right, stand with others on November 1, 2020, before participating in a parade. Several dozen vehicles, most with flags, signs or banners supporting President Trump, met at the former Kmart parking lot in Auburn before parading through Auburn and Lisbon, then stopping in front of the courthouse on Lisbon Street in Lewiston, where they held a rally. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Hugo Chamberlain opts for an eyeball instead of candy after winning a game that was set up at his nanny’s home in Lisbon on Halloween morning October 31, 2020. The home offered games, treats and other child-friendly Halloween activities before transforming the yard into a scarier theme to welcome trick or treaters after dark. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Belle Lemay struggles with her candy and prize-laden trick-or-treat sack as she and her father Travis, right, head to their car after attending November 31, 2020’s annual HELLO-WEEN event sponsored by United New Auburn Association at the newly built Anniversary Park in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

