-
Franklin
State finds Wilton man given filled-out absentee ballot by mistake during voting Tuesday
-
Nation / World
Stocks surge on Wall Street with vaccine news, election results
-
Franklin
Franklin Memorial Hospital implements more stringent visitor restrictions
-
Health care
Maine CDC reports 204 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a new single-day record
-
Health care
Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective
