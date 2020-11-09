100 Years Ago: 1920

Dr. J. A. Ness of Auburn shipped a carload of Holstein cows to Providence, R.I. Friday. They were a fine lot that he picked up for a special customer in that State. The lot consisted of 18 in number.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Carlton B. Ring of Auburn is Twin City chairman for the dinner parties being planned to benefit the Portland, Symphony Orchestra. The event. being held on December 5, will celebrate Beethoven’s 200th birthday. Working with Mrs. Ring are Mrs. Jack O. Smith and Mrs. Charles H. Abbott.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Stephens Memorial Hospital recently opened the new Short Term Progressive Care Unit for patients who no longer need acute care services, but still need a little help after leaving the hospital. Someone who may benefit from the program may have had a total hip replacement, and, after a period of time in the hospital, progresses to the point where they no longer need to be monitored as closely, but still need daily rehabilitation services. Through the program, these services are provided by an interdisciplinary team of medical professionals including a physician, primary nurse and other appropriate providers such as a physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, dietitian, or respiratory therapist. Progressive Care Program shifts the focus from taking care of the medical problem to rehabilitation. — being able to function well after discharge, said Betty Sirois, coordinator of the program.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

