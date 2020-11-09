Monday, November 9
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — New England at NY Jets
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

filed under:
sports on tv
