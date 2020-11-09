Monday, November 9

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New England at NY Jets

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

filed under: