Monday, November 9
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — New England at NY Jets
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
Early Tuesday
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
