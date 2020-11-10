Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Armand Gagnon, 56, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:47 p.m. Monday at 19 Park St. in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Samantha White, 25, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, robbery, elevated aggravated assault, theft, violating conditions of release and aggravated criminal mischief, 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at 211 Court St.

Lewiston

• Kayla Stevens, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1 a.m. Tuesday at Bates and Oak streets.

• Christopher Babb, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:15 a.m.Tuesday at 191 Pine St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Iverland C. Valente, 22, of Lewiston struck a guardrail at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at Washington Street and Danville Corner Road. The 2017 Jeep driven by Valente and owned by Paulo M. Valente of Lewiston was towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Hunter R. Steele, 20, of Lewiston struck a deer at 12:53 a.m. Saturday on Randall Road. The 2004 Chevrolet driven by Steele and owned by Kathy Boulet of Lewiston received functional damage.

