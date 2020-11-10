PARIS — SAD 17 is holding a four-part Zoom webinar for parents looking for family support resources during difficult times.

The webinar is being led by Alison Roy, Psy.D., who has worked with children, adolescents, adults, and families across three different countries on issues of traumatic stress, anxiety, depression, family stressors, behavioral challenges, and emerging adulthood.

Already familiar with the Oxford Hills school community, Dr. Roy has conducted training on trauma-informed practices with Oxford Hills educators, staff and administrators since last year.

The sessions and scheduled dates are as follows:

November 10: Understanding Fear, Anxiety, and Upset: The Neurobiology of Stress

December 8: YOU Are Enough! The Key Role of the Parental Relationship in Developing A Resilient Child

January 12: Helping Your Child Grow: It’ s all about Safety and Regulation

February 8: Your Family Can Survive Anything: How the Use of Story & Holding Hope Help Us Overcome

“Students are certainly being brave during these times, but it feels like many of us are experiencing heightened emotions, such as anxiety and depression,” explained SAD 17 Curriculum Director Heather Manchester. “Some students externalize this behavior by acting out, and others internalize the behavior and tend to withdraw.”

The webinar expands on supports SAD 17 has developed for classroom teachers, counseling and nursing staff and school administration. The program is being paid for with budgeted Title Funding.

Manchester said administrators will gauge participation in this zoom series and what kind of response and engagement comes from it as it explores different ways to help students and their families through the pandemic. Another new support program includes Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum for students in K-8, which has a home-school component.

“I have learned a tremendous amount about the science of the brain through working with Dr. Roy,” Manchester said. “If someone is acting out, or struggling, there is usually an answer as to why. The relationships our faculty, staff, and administrators have with students who have suffered can have a protective effect.

“Schools have always striven to be welcoming places for all; the most recent brain research helps us to understand why that is and to align our our practices to support our students and families more effectively.”

Parents can register for the four-part webinar on managing their children’s challenges during COVID-19 by calling or emailing Marjorie Scribner at (207)743-8972, [email protected] The first Zoom session will be Tuesday night starting at 7 pm.

