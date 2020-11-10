PARIS – The principal of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School announced Tuesday that an outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in students switching to “100% remote learning” starting Thursday.

It is the second school in School Administrative District 17 to close this week due to the coronavirus.

High school Principal Ted Moccia wrote in a letter to parents that there are three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are linked.

According to the SAD 17 website, three people have tested positive for the virus at the high school with one other person “probable” for it. Twelve students and two staff members are quarantining due to contact with those who tested positive.

Moccia said the school would remain closed for cleaning to prevent further spread of the virus and that in-person schooling would resume Monday, Nov. 30.

The announcement from the high school comes two days after Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in neighboring Norway announced it had two positive cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases.

School Principal Douglas Kilmister said students and staff would not return until Nov. 30.

“During this week, the school will be thoroughly cleaned to help prevent further spread of COVID-19,” Kilmister said.

