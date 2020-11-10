LEWISTON — The L&A Veterans Council will hold a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park on Main Street.

The ceremony will begin with the ringing of the bells. Bells for Peace began Nov. 11, 1918, to mark the end of World War I. One hundred and two years later it continues in countries across the globe to honor veterans for their service and as a call for peace.

Prayers will be conducted by the American Legion chaplain. In addition to dignitaries placing flags at the big monument near the entrance to the park, a bugler will play taps, a bagpiper will play “Amazing Grace” and local veterans will conduct a cannon salute.

A ceremony will be held, presenting the American flag to the family of Christian O’Shea, a lance corporal and squad leader in the Marine Corps, who died in July of cancer at age 48.The flag will be presented to O’Shea’s family by Col. Blain Cote, the wing commander of the Maine Civil Air Patrol.

L&A Veterans Council Chairman Jerry Dewitt is hoping that the Corsair A-7D, a Vietnam-era jet that sits in the park will be mounted to a concrete pedestal Wednesday. The jet is more than 48 feet long and has a wingspan of nearly 40 feet. It was trucked to Lewiston from Montana this spring and has been fixed up and repainted.

