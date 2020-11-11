Do you remember reading history in class when you were a kid? I recall that we took turns reading aloud and on one particular day the topic was the early 1900’s.The words “pandemic” and “quarantine” came across the page. As kids we all thought this must have been something that only happened in the “olden days.” We were thankful that this would never happen to any of us. Well, never say never because here we are, 2020!

It’s a tough time for all of us but let’s put our focus on making some changes in our lives, starting first with appreciating our families and friends. Say, “I LOVE YOU” every day to someone you truly care about. And on the scientific side, wear your mask, keep your distance, wash your hands and do your best for the children. Set a good example and stay upbeat and positive, this is their childhood and we can make it a good one!

Here comes Thanksgiving, what is better than this new recipe I found for pumpkin pie? Bon Appetit !

Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend

1/4 teaspoon salt

Prepare:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Place pie crust in pie plate. Make your own or purchase a good one!

3.In a large bowl mix together all ingredients.

3. Bake for 45 minutes or until the center of the pumpkin mixture is set.

4.Remove from oven.Filling will continue to set while cooling.

5. Serve with whipped cream, delish !

