LIVERMORE — The Planning Board will hold a hearing 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Town Office/Fire Station complex on an application for a new business.

The public will be able to learn more about the plans for Mystic Adventures, a home-based business focusing on spiritual counseling and healing being proposed at 64 Cozy Cove Road.

According to the site plan review application, owner Debora Levensailor is a spiritual counselor, healer, medium, shamanic practitioner, writer and author. She has been involved spiritually for more than 50 years and served as a professional for about 10 years, she said in a phone interview Friday, Nov. 6.

Levensailor has extensive training and experience. She operated similar home-based businesses in Harpswell and Brunswick.

“I’m renaming my business. It was Avalon Healing Arts,” she said.

The new name is part of Levensailor’s start of something fresh and new.

With the restrictions in place because of COVID-19, much of the business will be done by telephone, Levensailor said.

Levensailor expects one to four in-person meetings per week on average but is open to more following COVID-19 requirements. Picnic tables near Round Pond can be used for outdoor sessions depending on the weather, she said.

Mystic Adventures will be open by appointment 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. It will be closed holidays.

A longtime former Planning Board member in Harpswell, Levensailor understands the importance of following the application process.

“My intention is always to be a good neighbor and help support business in Livermore,” she said.

