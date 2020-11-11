100 Years Ago: 1920

Several disabled soldiers now at the Androscoggin Sanatorium are to give a military dance at the Mystic Ballroom Nov. 19 for the purpose of establishing a relief fund. The Red Cross is aiding the soldiers to make the affair a success.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, on East Avenue, Lewiston, marking the start of construction of new facilities by the Young Women’s Christian Association. on a site adjoining the Knights of Columbus building. A YW spokesman said today: “The YWCA has been looking forward to this day for many months during which many volunteers have solicited funds to make the building possible and YWCA officials have been studying many plans in an effort to economize wherever possible. Much more money needs to be raised, but local YWCA leaders have decided to start construction.” The new construction will begin with the swimming pool wing “because this is the facility for which there is the greatest need,” said Mrs. David Austin, local YWCA executive. “Almost daily, the need for such a facility is called to our attention. It will be the first indoor swimming pool located in Lewiston.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

An exciting visitor made a Halloween surprise appearance to the kindergarten class in Woodstock. Instead of the students’ regular language enrichment teacher, Batman suddenly appeared before them. The children wanted to know if Batman — actually speech language therapist Amy Gelling — could fly, but were asked to use their imagination to see the Caped Crusader take flight.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: