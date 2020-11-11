LEWISTON – Geraldine “Geri” L. LaPointe passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Madawaska on April 19, 1931, she was the daughter of Ernest Ouellette and Laura (Albert) Ouellette.

She attended schools in Madawaska, and graduated from Wisdom High School with high honors. After working to save money, she went to St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Lewiston, and graduated in 1953, again with honor distinctions. After the morning graduation ceremony, she began her nursing career that afternoon, working on the pediatrics unit. She was employed at St. Mary’s her entire career, always in pediatrics, ending as the nurse manager for many years. Through this time, she also attended many courses and classes through the University of Maine System to advance her skills. Due to a genetic vision issue, Geri retired from St. Mary’s in 1987.

In 1952, while working as a student nurse on the Men’s Unit at St. Mary’s, Geri met a man who eventually became her husband. She and Alfred “Fred” were married on Sept. 4, 1954 and remained a loving couple until his death on August 30, 2013, just days shy of their 59th wedding anniversary.

She and Fred built their home in Auburn and raised four children there, prior to moving to Lewiston in 2007 when they decided to “downsize”. In retirement, she enjoyed dining out, spending time with family and friends, working on her genealogy and entertaining everyone during the holidays. She was a great hostess who enjoyed “throwing a party”.

Geri is survived by her four children, daughters Cheryl Saunders, Debra “Deb” and husband Lenny Perkins, and sons David “Dave” and partner Cindy Dooen, and Jeffrey and wife Amanda. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Darcy Phinney, James (Jenifer) Saunders, Katie (Kenny) Hamilton, Jason Saunders, Krysta (Keith) Anderson, Tori and Tabitha LaPointe, and step-grandchildren, Erin and Seth Anderson. In addition, she leaves behind her beloved great-grandchildren, Danica Hemond, Brody Phinney, Aryanna Bachelder, Savana and Eliana Hamilton, Griffin, Shayli and Brooklyn Anderson, and Addison, Elizabeth and Amelia Saunders. Geri leaves behind her siblings, sister Lorraine Lippert, brothers Gerald, Ernest, Raymond, Lionel and John; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her husband Fred, she was predeceased by her parents; six half-sisters; her son-in-law John Saunders; and an infant great-granddaughter, Isabel Anderson.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Albert and Burpee Funeral Home in Lewiston. A mass of Christian burial will take place at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn on Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., followed by committal services at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home in Lewiston and Wilson Funeral Home of Gray.

In lieu of flowers, Geri respectfully requests that gifts in her memory support the St. Mary’s Food Pantry, a community program sponsored by St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston.

Donations may be sent to

St. Mary’s Foundation,

P.O. Box 7291,

Lewiston ME 04243