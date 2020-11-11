LEWISTON – Glenn Raymond Ritchie, a beloved father, son, brother and uncle left this world unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, due to a sudden pulmonary embolism caused by his lifelong battle with Factor V Blood Disorder.

Beloved son of Diane Todd (John Sr.) and Brian Ritchie, Glenn was born July 31, 1979 and raised in Lewiston. He attended Lewiston High School where he made lifelong friends easily and played football. These lifelong friendships were especially meaningful to him. He was a loyal Steelers fan and enjoyed watching games with his family. Glenn loved to cook both at home and for many years at the Friendly’s in Lewiston. ﻿

Glenn lived a life of simple pleasures and basked in the accomplishments of his children. His daughter Kaylyn, a nursing major at the University of New England and his son Trevin, a junior at Lewiston High School brought him true joy and were his proudest accomplishments.﻿

Glenn is survived by his mother, Diane Todd; children, Kaylyn and partner Wade Blanchette, Trevin Ritchie and their mother Katrina Chiasson; siblings, John Todd and spouse Danielle, Jeannetta Todd and spouse Tim Perry, Brian Ritchie Jr., Tanya Ritchie-Brown, Melissa Miller, and Joshua Ritchie; niece Amani Perry and nephew John Todd Jr. He will be sorely missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, the Todd and House families in Kentucky, and his many close, dear, lifelong friends.

Glenn was predeceased by his father, Brian Ritchie, John Todd Sr. “Papa”; grandparents, Raymond and Shirley Giguere, and grandmother, Alice Vallaincourt.

Graveside service at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn on Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. ﻿

Celebration of life to follow at 200 Rosedale St. in Lewiston.