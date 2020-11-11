SCARBOROUGH – Marc Henri Scribner passed away from a recurring illness on Oct. 23, 2020. Born on April 17, 1957 in Portland, he was the first born of Carroll and Jeannine Scribner.Marc grew up in Lewiston, attending Wallace School, Lewiston Jr. High School and graduating from Lewiston High School in 1975. He was a voracious reader, and a scale modeler with an incredible eye for detail. He also enjoyed electronics which lead him to enlist in the U.S. Navy after high school.Marc became an avionics electrician aboard P3 Orion submarine hunter aircraft. He served in Brunswick; Jacksonville, Fla.; Norfolk, Va.; Spain, Greece, Bermuda and Iceland. He achieved the rank of petty officer second class. After the Navy, Marc settled in Lewiston and worked primarily in the security industry.Marc is predeceased by his mother, Jeannine Carignan Valley.He is survived by his father, Lt. Col. Carroll Scribner Retired, his stepmother Sandra Scribner; sister, Laural Grant and husband Don, sister Kristine Cornish and husband Jim, brother, Donald Scribner and wife Pam; seven nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. in Lewiston. A private service will follow.