JAY – OTIS Federal Credit Union will serve as a Pewter Sponsor of the upcoming Town of Canton Bicentennial Celebration, having recently contributed $1,000 to the Canton Bicentennial Committee. These funds will be used to put on two celebrations in 2021: a Gala Celebration on February 5, to feature a dance party, a sit-down dinner, and dancing; and a Summer Celebration August 5 through August 8, an admission-free four-day event throughout the town featuring a Founder’s Dinner, a parade, historical displays, fireworks, a street dance, a band performance, raft races, and much more.

The Town of Canton Bicentennial Committee was formed at the request of the Town’s Selectmen and first convened on September 20, 2016. Its seven members meet twice weekly and have held numerous fundraisers to date, including four annual February dance parties marking the anniversary of the town’s incorporation, and two summer Margarita Parties.

In addition to their fundraising efforts, the Committee has reached out to many Canton-based businesses, as well as to businesses which serve the Canton community, with opportunities to sponsor the Bicentennial Celebration. The Committee hopes to raise a total of $15,000 as a result of these sponsorships.

“We are honored to serve as a sponsor of Canton’s upcoming Bicentennial Celebration,” said Sarah Hayes, Director of Marketing and Communications at OTIS FCU. “An incredible amount of hard work, time, and care has been devoted to planning these upcoming events. We are thrilled to be able to support these efforts, and look forward to 2021’s commemorations of a very special community.”

First incorporated as a part of the town of Jay in 1795, the town of Canton was itself separately incorporated on February 5th, 1821 by the State of Maine Legislature. It is located in Oxford County, and had a population of 990 as of the 2010 US Census.

