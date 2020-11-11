The Roderick Crosby American Legion Post 28 color guard participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Farmington on Wednesday. Standing in front of the World War I Memorial Arch are, from left, Robert Hallman, Stephan Bunker, Rick Bowen, Joe Paradis, Matthew Smith and Horace Labree. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
John Pare places a wreath at the World War II Honor Roll at Farmington's Meeting House Park on Wednesday morning.
Wreaths were placed at monuments in Meeting House Park in Farmington on Monday. American Legion color guard members taking part are Horace Labree, Stephan Bunker, Rick Bowen, Joe Paradis, Matthew Smith and Robert Hallman.
Paul Harnden of Jay plays taps at Veterans Day ceremonies Wednesday in Meeting House Park in Farmington as siblings Peregrine, Virginia and Kermit Clark watch.