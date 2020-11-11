|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, November 11
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Eastern Michigan at Ball State
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan
ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — XFC 43: From Atlanta
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Cy Young
|RUGBY
|4 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2
