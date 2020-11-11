(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, November 11
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Eastern Michigan at Ball State

8 p.m.

ESPN — Toledo at Western Michigan

ESPNU — Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

GOLF
12 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Practice Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

NBCSN — XFC 43: From Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Cy Young

RUGBY
4 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2

