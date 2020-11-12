BETHEL — The newly formed Mahoosuc Area Broadband Committee is partnering with Maine-based VETRO Fiber to utilize state-of-the-art GIS mapping and planning software to guide work to improve local access to high speed internet service.

VETRO Fiber’s mapping software platform is used for network planning, design, costing, construction, and management by internet service providers and engineering consultants at the state, national, and global levels. Recognizing that its software could help with community-level planning as well, VETRO created the six-month pilot project to provide training and free access to the platform for local broadband committees in its home state of Maine.

Sean Myers, Co-founder of VETRO commented, “We want to do our part to accelerate public broadband initiatives in our nation’s overlooked and underserved communities by donating our platform and expertise.”

Broadband committees, local governments and nonprofits typically contract with consultants for this type of work or rely on an internet service provider to propose design and cost information. This VETRO pilot project puts the community in the driver’s seat in project planning and design to meet community goals.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the Mahoosuc Area Broadband Committee to explore and experiment with cost and design models and different options for delivering internet service,” said Art Marshall of Albany who is a member of the Committee and will participate in VETRO Fiber’s pilot project.

VETRO’s software includes layers of state and federal data but requires local data to be fully operational.

To help fill this need, the Mahoosuc Area Broadband Committee encourages everyone in Bethel, Greenwood, Newry, Albany and Woodstock to complete its Community Broadband Survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N7HG2DM) and participate in the Maine Broadband Coalition’s Speed Testing and Mapping initiative (https://www.mainebroadbandcoalition.org/speedtesting-link).

The Mahoosuc Area Broadband Committee was formed as part of the Maine West Broadband Boot Camp, a training and technical assistance program that is helping local communities take a more pro-active role in expanding high speed internet access and adoption.

Maine West is a partnership of local and regional organizations working to position rural communities in northern Oxford County as viable and attractive places to live, work, do business, and raise families. Delivery of the Broadband Boot Camp is being led by Community Concepts Finance Corporation and the Northern Forest Center in partnership with the ConnectMaine Authority, Maine Broadband Coalition and the Island Institute.

filed under: