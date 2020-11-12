To the Editor:

If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t. But do not blame the governor because you are dumb. Stay in your little click and breathe on each other without a mask.

When you get sick, please don’t run to the doctor and if you have any young children, please keep them safe from you.

The governor is trying to keep people safe. Maine is second for the less people who have died. So if you want to get sick and die, please don’t wear a mask. But do not blame your stupidity on the governor.

P.S. You shouldn’t call yourself Patriots. Idiot is better.

Pat Roy

South Paris

