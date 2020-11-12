To the Editor:
In honor of Veterans Day, Maine Veterans’ Homes is releasing six Veteran of the Month stories, that feature Veteran biographies from each of our Homes in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough, and South Paris. The following is a link to those six stories and photos of our featured Veterans: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qAv18zcdyUbulQVEkLNbuSQm7Vdts6bV?usp=sharing.
Every day, Maine Veterans’ Homes celebrates our brave Veterans and the sacrifices they made for our country. Any time or space you can dedicate to telling their stories this Veterans Day is very much appreciated.
Molly Lovell-Keely
Communications and Stewardship Coordinator
Maine Veterans’ Homes
Augusta
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Driver leads cops from Norway to Auburn
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills libraries issue call for oral, written, recorded histories of life during COVID-19.
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 brings in guidance for childhood anxieties
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 closes OHCHS, Rowe school; Club Rowe closes
-
Advertiser Democrat
Community supports Norway through a year of economic, pandemic tumult