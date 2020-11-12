To the Editor:

In honor of Veterans Day, Maine Veterans’ Homes is releasing six Veteran of the Month stories, that feature Veteran biographies from each of our Homes in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough, and South Paris. The following is a link to those six stories and photos of our featured Veterans: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qAv18zcdyUbulQVEkLNbuSQm7Vdts6bV?usp=sharing​.

Every day, Maine Veterans’ Homes celebrates our brave Veterans and the sacrifices they made for our country. Any time or space you can dedicate to telling their stories this Veterans Day is very much appreciated.

Molly Lovell-Keely

Communications and Stewardship Coordinator

Maine Veterans’ Homes

Augusta

filed under: