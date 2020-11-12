To the Editor:
To all my friends and neighbors in Maine House District 116, a very sincere “thank you.”
I asked you for a fourth and final House term, and you resoundingly showed your approval of my work.
I have spent six years listening to your ideas and fighting hard to bring our blended viewpoints to Augusta. Our collective families mean everything to me. Every constituent I serve…Republican, small party, independent, or Democrat…is part of my extended family. I know we are all in this together, and I believe we all want what is best for Maine. We may differ on policy, but we are all striving for a positive result.
I promise that during my last two years of service, I will strive to bring honest improvements to the state we love. I also promise to always act in ways that bring honor to myself, to all of you, and to the God we all serve.
Thank you, my friends. I really appreciate your support.
Representative Richard “Dick” Pickett
House District 116
Canton, Dixfield, Hartford, Mexico & Peru
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Driver leads cops from Norway to Auburn
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills libraries issue call for oral, written, recorded histories of life during COVID-19.
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 brings in guidance for childhood anxieties
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 closes OHCHS, Rowe school; Club Rowe closes
-
Advertiser Democrat
Community supports Norway through a year of economic, pandemic tumult