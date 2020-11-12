United Airlines has become the first airline serving the Portland International Jetport to fully integrate testing on arrival into its check-in process for passengers flying into Portland, jetport officials said Thursday.

United customers with reservations to Portland will receive a combination of emails and text messages with a link to schedule their appointments for testing on arrival, the jetport said in a news release.

“United has been a leader in the airline industry with their COVID testing pilot programs for San Francisco to Hawaii testing, and their Newark to London testing,” said Portland Airport Director Paul Bradbury in a statement. “We really appreciate the partnership to get our testing on arrival message to every inbound passenger on United flights.”

Outbound passengers can make reservations for their return flights using QR codes located throughout the terminal. Additionally passengers with future reservations can make testing reservations at www.covidtestforme.com/jetport.

“The state of Maine and Promerica Health have been great partners in launching this testing on arrival facility” said Assistant Airport Director Zach Sundquist in a statement. “We are working with all of our airlines to assist in getting the information out, and really appreciate United responding so rapidly and being our first fully integrated carrier.”

Over the next several weeks, jetport officials said they believe additional airlines servicing the facility will have the testing-on-arrival reservation information built into their passenger communication flow.

This story will be updated.

