RUMFORD — The What Not Shop will be open Black Friday (Nov.27) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Shop Local Saturday (Nov. 28) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stop in for special deals both days! Proceeds help to improve the quality of life of the people we serve.
The What Not Shop is located at 85 Lincoln Avenue, Rumford. For more information: 207-364-2139
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Driver leads cops from Norway to Auburn
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills libraries issue call for oral, written, recorded histories of life during COVID-19.
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 brings in guidance for childhood anxieties
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 closes OHCHS, Rowe school; Club Rowe closes
-
Advertiser Democrat
Community supports Norway through a year of economic, pandemic tumult